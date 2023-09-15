Chaim Bloom says great things are in store for Red Sox in first statement since firing

BOSTON -- Chaim Bloom has spoken. One day after getting fired as chief baseball officer of the Red Sox, Bloom expressed optimism for the future in Boston thanks to what he built over the last three-plus seasons.

Bloom had run the ship in Boston since 2019 before he was shown the door on Thursday, spending nearly four years rebuilding the Red Sox farm system. But he did not enjoy success at the Major League level, with the Red Sox finishing in last place in the AL East twice in the last three seasons with another potential last-place finish on the way in 2023.

While Bloom was able to accomplish ownership's main objective to reset the team's payroll and get under the luxury tax, he couldn't do that AND field a competitive club at the big league level. He'll also forever be remembered for trading away Mookie Betts in his first months on the job, receiving very little in return for a generational star like Betts. Bloom also struggled to bring established pitching to Boston, which greatly hurt the team year after year.

But thanks to Bloom's work, the Red Sox now possess one of baseball's best minor league systems, with prospects like Marcello Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Ceddanne Rafaella in the pipeline. And with a ton of money to spend in the offseason (and seemingly a green light from ownership to do so), the next leader of the Red Sox front office is in pretty good shape.

Bloom alluded to that Friday morning in a statement, as shared by Red Sox beat reported Ian Browne:

"I will always be grateful to John [Henry], Tom [Werner], [Senior VP and Assistant GM] Mike [Groopman], and Sam [Kennedy] for trusting me to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department. Every day, I gave my teammates and this organization everything I had, and I never took a second for granted," Bloom's statement read. "Great things are now in store for the Red Sox. And while I'm sad that I won't be watching them from the same chair, I will still be very proud.

"Red Sox fans, you are the best. Your passion fueled me daily, and added meaning to everything I've done here. You very much deserve more championships. And you will get them," Bloom concluded.

Bloom clearly believes that the foundation he created in the organization will eventually lead to more World Series championships for the franchise. Unfortunately for him, he will not be around to see whether or not that comes to fruition.