Central Perk coffeehouse from 'Friends' reportedly set to open in Boston

BOSTON - Could this news *be* any more exciting for "Friends" fans in Boston?

People magazine reports that a real-life version of the Central Perk coffeehouse that's instantly recognizable to fans of the classic sitcom is coming to Newbury Street later this year.

While "Friends" was set in New York, it appears Boston will be the first to get a permanent location of the coffee shop that characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer frequented.

The cast of "Friends" in Central Perk Getty Images via NBC

"The Boston iteration seeks to take inspiration from the original set all while operating a modern, fully-functional coffeehouse that is here to stay," People reports.

The magazine writes that "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio helped inspire the Central Perk menu.

Right now, Central Perk is accepting online coffee orders, with "Friends"-inspired varieties like "How You Doing?," "Pivot Blend," "We Were On A 'Coffee' Break" and "Gunther! Espresso."