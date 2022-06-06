Celtics, Warriors wear "End Gun Violence" shirts ahead of Game 2 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The Celtics and the Warriors sent a joint message when they took the court ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Both teams were wearing orange "End Gun Violence" T-shirts as they put up shots ahead of Game 2 in San Francisco, part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness and spark conversation about gun violence in America.

"I think we feel very strongly as a league that it's time for people to take notice and to take part in what should be a nationwide effort to limit the gun violence that's out there," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in his pre-game press conference. "And there are ways to limit it. There are proven laws that are waiting to be passed, whether it's background checks or what have you. There are things we can do that would not violate people's Second Amendment rights, but would save lives. The idea behind wearing the shirts for both teams is to make people aware that they can contribute to different gun safety, gun violence prevention groups."

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown warms up prior Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that it's important to keep putting the message out there to keep the focus on what the change that is needed.

"We play a game that if you win, you're elated and you feel great about it; you lose, you're devastated for the moment but it's not life and death, you still go on," Udoka said. "The awareness is about things that continue to happen in our communities. They are devastated and their families are devastated and we kind of go on with our normal life and business.

"Just continue to keep those thoughts in mind and those people are struggling," Udoka added. "It continues to happen, and awareness and changes need to be made and we are all on the same page as far as that."

Kerr hopes that initiatives like this will inspire people to push change in gun laws.

"The biggest thing, I think, is to vote. What I understand is that a lot of races, congressional races that are out there, despite the fact that the majority of people in this country want gun safety measures put in place, a lot of those races are decided by people who aren't so much for any kind of gun safety measures," said Kerr. "And so people got to vote, and if you feel strongly about saving lives and possibly even someone in your own family, get out and vote. That's the only way to convince the people we need to convince to start implementing gun safety regulation prevention laws, things that we can do to help."

These are the shirts that Steve Kerr and Ime Udoka were wearing before the game. All the information currently on the Jumbotron here at Chase… pic.twitter.com/xCQ1kYpxPT — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) June 5, 2022

The message on the shirts, which included a list of Twitter accounts to follow for information on gun violence on the back, was displayed on the jumbotron at the Chase Center ahead of Game 2.