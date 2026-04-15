Boston Celtics to play 76ers or Magic in opening round of NBA playoffs. Here's the schedule.

The Celtics have known since Friday night that they would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tonight they'll find out who they'll face.

Boston will face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Orlando Magic in a best-of-seven series that starts Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The No. 7 seed will be determined by Wednesday night's play-in game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Though the Celtics do not know yet who they'll play, they do have an idea what the schedule will look like.

Celtics NBA playoff schedule

Game 1: 76ers/Magic at Celtics, Sunday, April 19, 1 p.m. at TD Garden

Game 2: 76ers/Magic at Celtics, Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m. at TD Garden

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers/Magic, Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena or Kia Center

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers/Magic, Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena or Kia Center

Game 5: 76ers/Magic at Celtics, Tuesday, April 28, TBD at TD Garden*

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers/Magic, Thursday, April 30, TBD at Xfinity Mobile Arena or Kia Center*

Game 7: 76ers/Magic at Celtics, Saturday, May 2, TBD at TD Garden*

*If necessary

Celtics vs. Magic and 76ers

Boston and Philadelphia split four games this year, with three of the games decided by one basket.

The 76ers won the season-opener by one point, then topped Boston in November by two points. On Halloween, the Celtics earned a 109-108 win of their own, then comfortably won the final matchup on March 1 by a 114-98 margin.

The Celtics lost to Orlando early in the year, but swept the final three meetings between the two teams.

The final meeting between the Celtics and Magic came on Sunday when Boston's bench players shocked Orlando's starters in a 113-108 win. The loss by the Magic forced Orlando onto the road for the play-in game, despite the Celtics having nothing but pride to play for in the regular season finale.