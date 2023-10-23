Celtics sign big man Nathan Knight to two-way contract

BOSTON -- The Celtics are still tinkering with their roster ahead of Wednesday's season-opener, adding another big man to the mix over the weekend. Boston signed Nathan Knight to a two-way contract on Sunday, giving him a shot to compete for some frontcourt minutes throughout the season.

Knight will be a depth piece and likely split time between Boston and the Maine Celtics, but he could earn some occasional backup big minutes, battling with the likes of Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta. He is eligible to appear in 50 NBA games as a two-way player for Boston.

The 6-foot-8, 253 pound Knight spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and ironically, had the best game of his pro career against the Celtics. In December of 2021, Knight went 8-for-11 for 20 points and had 11 rebounds in a Wolves win over Boston.

The 26-year-old went undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020 and got his start in the NBA on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks. He played 38 games for Minnesota last season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. Over his 108 career games, Knight has been a 54.7 percent shooter from the floor but has hit just 26.5 percent of his shots from downtown.

Knight spent this preseason with the New York Knicks but was waived on Oct. 19. The Celtics open their 2023-24 season with a road tilt against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening.