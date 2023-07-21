The Celtics are telling teams they are not trading Malcolm Brogdon

BOSTON -- After nearly trading him earlier this offseason, the Boston Celtics have no desire to move Malcolm Brogdon anymore.

According to Steve Bulpett of The Heavy, teams calling Boston about a Brogdon trade are being shut down by the C's brass.

"We asked about him and we were told he's a valued member of their team," a source told Bulpett. "They said he's a valued member of their team, and that's where it ended. I don't know if that changes down the line, but we didn't get anywhere. And I'm pretty sure we aren't the only team that got that response."

Brogdon was reportedly heading to the L.A. Clippers last month as part of a three-team trade that would have brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. But the Clippers got cold feet about the forearm injury that sidelined him late in the postseason, and Boston ended up swinging a different three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis and ultimately brought Porzingis to the C's.

"They didn't want to move him in the first place," another source told Bulpett. "They really like Malcolm. But they had to balance out their roster. They didn't want to go into another season having to rely so heavily on (Robert) Williams and (Al) Horford. They had a bit of a logjam in the backcourt, and they really needed some insurance up front."

With that logjam now relieved following the Smart trade, Brogdon remains a part of Boston's plans. The 30-year-old was named the Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 14.9 points and shooting a career-best 44.4 percent from 3-point range over 67 games off the bench.

While Brogdon remained healthy as the Celtics managed his minutes during the regular season, he did miss Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat with his forearm issue. He returned for Game 7, but missed all three of his shots over his seven minutes on the floor as the Celtics lost in disappointing on their home court.

It remains unknown if Brogdon will require surgery for that ailment, but the Celtics don't believe the injury will be a long-term issue. That's a good thing, as Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard are the only point guards on the Boston roster at the moment.

Brogdon has two years remaining on his contract, which will pay him $22.5 million per season.