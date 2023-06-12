Celtics reportedly adding Charles Lee to coaching staff as Joe Mazzulla's lead assistant

BOSTON -- The Celtics continue to bolster Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff. Boston is reportedly finalizing a deal to hire Charles Lee as the team's lead assistant under Mazzulla.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the move on Sunday. Lee, who has been an assistant in the NBA since 2014, was the finalist for the head coaching jobs with the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors this offseason. Lee had other options as an assistant this summer, but has opted to join the Celtics.

Lee had spent his entire NBA coaching career under Mike Budenholzer, first with the Atlanta Hawks from 2014-2018 before spending the last five seasons on Coach Bud's bench in Milwaukee. He was Milwaukee's top assistant last season after Darvin Ham left to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Though he never played in the NBA, Lee played professional ball in Europe and Israel. He will now join three-time NBA champ Sam Cassell on the Boston coaching staff, giving Mazzulla a pair of top assistants for his second season as Celtics head coach.