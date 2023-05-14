Celtics ready for 'bloodfest' Game 7 against 76ers at TD Garden

BOSTON – The season comes down to Sunday for the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as they square off in a decisive Game 7 at TD Garden.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said the team knows anything can happen.

"That's the beauty of it. It's a one-game series. One win is all you need. It's going to come down to who wants it more. It's going to be a bloodfest," Smart said.

Boston found itself on the brink of elimination, but kept its season alive with a Game 6 road win on Thursday.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about the importance of his team striking a balance between intensity and composure.

"I think it's two-fold. It's having the mindset of understanding that it is a fight, it is a battle. In fights and in battles, the details, the focus, the execution are important," Mazzulla said. "What are all those things that when your backs are against the wall that you have to rely on? You have to rely on each other, you have to rely on your execution. It's a mindset."

The winner of Sunday's game, which tips off at 3:30 p.m., played the Miami Heat starting on Wednesday.