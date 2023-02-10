Three players the Celtics could target on the buyout market

BOSTON -- The Celtics didn't make a huge splash at the trade deadline, but Brad Stevens did add a stretch big off the bench in Mike Muscala. And the C's president of basketball ops. probably isn't done adding to Boston's first-place roster.

With the trade deadline now in the past, Stevens can turn his attention to the buyout market. With Boston an appealing landing spot for veterans looking to make a deep playoff run -- and potentially win a ring -- Stevens should have his pick of the bunch.

The $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception that the Celtics received from Danilo Gallinari's ACL injury should also help too. Money talks, and the Celtics can offer much more than the minimum for a buyout player, which should give them the upper hand over other teams.

The big area of need at the moment is wing depth, especially with Jaylen Brown sidelined indefinitely with a facial fracture. Even when Brown returns, a veteran wing player that can knock down shots and play some defense would give Joe Mazzulla a chance to rest Jayson Tatum and Brown so they don't get burned out during the playoffs.

The Celtics were reportedly in on several wing players that moved on Thursday, but bowed out when the price tag got too high. So who could Stevens find on the buyout market that will help the team down the stretch and potentially in the playoffs?

Here are a few intriguing options for Brad and company to shop when they head into the buyout market.

Danny Green

The 35-year-old veteran will likely be bought out by Houston, after landing on the Rockets as part of a three-team deal on Thursday. He just made his season debut on Feb. 1 for the Grizzlies after recovering from a torn ACL, and Green is well past his prime. But he's been solid from downtown throughout his 14-year career, hitting threes at a 39.9 percent clip.

He's also got plenty of playoff experience and championship chops, winning titles with three different teams: San Antonio in 2015, Toronto in 2019, and Los Angeles in 2020. He'd be a solid addition to the Boston bench and in the locker room.

Will Barton

The Wizards didn't trade Barton on Thursday, but he's a strong buyout candidate that would be a nice pickup for any contender. His numbers were down with the Wizards, with the 32-year-old averaging 7.7 points off 39 percent shooting overall and 38 percent from three-point land in 40 games off the Washington bench, but a change of scenery could get him back to his usual form.

He was much more productive for Denver last season, averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 assists over 71 games. Barton would be a solid depth addition to Boston's bench as a savvy scorer who can also set up others on offense.

Terrence Ross

Ross has been a Celtics killer throughout his career, so why not bring him to Boston? With the Magic shifting toward the younger players on the roster, Ross is expected to get a buyout and an opportunity to play for a new team after seven seasons in Orlando.

The 32-year-old started just nine of the 41 games he's played this season, and he's averaged just eight points per game. But he's hitting 43 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point land this season, and would fit in nicely with Boston's bench unit.