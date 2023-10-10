NBA GMs loves the Celtics' offseason moves -- and their title chances

BOSTON -- After Brad Stevens made a pair of massive offseason trades to surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, it's hard not to like the Celtics' odds at winning a championship this season. Other general managers around the NBA are pretty jealous of Boston's collection of talent, and they are just as high on the C's title chances.

The NBA released its annual survey of general managers on Tuesday, and the Celtics are right at the top of the title favorites with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Both the Celtics and the Nuggets received 33 percent of the votes, with the Milwaukee Bucks checking in at 23 percent.

After getting ousted in the first round last postseason, the Bucks made their own big splash this summer with the acquisition of Damian Lillard. Both the Celtics and the Bucks received 23 percent of the votes for the "best overall moves" this offseason.

Lillard received 47 percent of the votes when GMs were asked which player acquisition will make the biggest impact. Right behind him is Boston's trade for Holiday at 13 percent, while the C's pickup of Porzingis received seven percent of the votes.

Holiday is expected to have a huge impact on the Boston defense, which general managers believe will be the best defense in the NBA. Holiday was voted as the best perimeter defender, receiving 50 percent of the votes, while he also received 13 percent of the votes for best defensive player in the NBA, behind Giannis and his 40 percent of votes.

So it doesn't appear those around the league are too worried about Boston's defense falling apart with Marcus Smart no longer flying all over the place. Boston traded away Smart to land Porzingis from the Wizards, sending the longest-tenured Celtic to Memphis in a shocking move. Smart to the Grizzles was voted as the "most underrated player acquisition," and he wasn't the only departed Celtic atop the list. Grant Williams, who signed with the Mavericks as a restricted free agent, received 14 percent of the votes.

While a lot of the focus is on the new guys that the Celtics brought in, Jayson Tatum is getting his share of love too. General managers have him as the third-best player in the MVP race with 13 percent, behind Nikola Jokic (43 percent) and Antetokounmpo (20 percent). He was also voted the best small forward in the NBA with 47 percent of the votes, well ahead of the 20 percent that Kevin Durant received.

The 6-foot-9 Tatum somehow also got a vote for best "shooting guard" in the NBA. He also got votes for the player that GMs would sign if they were starting a franchise, the best perimeter defender, and the most versatile player in the NBA.

What does all of this mean? It means all the other general managers in the NBA really like the Celtics, but ultimately, it doesn't mean much. The Bucks were the favorites to win it all last year among GMs and they ended up getting bounced by the 8-seeded Miami Heat in the first round.

The Celtics cannot fall victim to their own hype, and there is a whole lot of hype surrounding them ahead of the 2023-24 season. They may be one of the teams that general managers admire most heading into the new year, but they're also going to have a massive target on their backs.