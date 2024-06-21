The best moments and photos from Celtics championship parade through Boston

BOSTON -- After winning an NBA championship on Monday, the Celtics paraded through the city of Boston on duck boats Friday morning. It was a sea of green throughout the city, as over a million fans packed the sidewalks to cheer on the Celtics during their rolling rally.

The parade didn't get underway until 11 a.m., but fans had already packed Causeway Street outside of TD Garden by 8:30 a.m. The Celtics faithful was 40-50 people deep at parts during the parade.

This was the 13th championship celebration in Boston since 2002, when the Patriots won their first of six Super Bowls. The Red Sox have hosted four rolling rallies since then and the Bruins had one in 2011. Friday was the second for the Celtics in that span, though their first since 2008.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company had just as much fun on Friday as Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and the 2008 championship Celtics did in 2008. Here are the best highlights from Friday's celebration through the streets of Boston.

The Boston crowd was incredible

It was a beautiful Friday in Boston, and a lot of people kicked off their weekend early by celebrating with the Celtics. Confetti was flying, the Celtics chants were loud, and everyone had a great time.

It made for some incredible pictures as players soaked in all the love that they received from fans.

Jason Tatum waves to fans as he holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Jayson Tatum holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Celtics victory parade. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown reacts to fans as he holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Celtics forward Al Horford during the team's 2024 championship victory parade. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Fans cheer during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Confetti flies during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

A flag is displayed among confetti during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

The new Celtics banner made an appearance

The Celtics won't raise their 2024 NBA Championship banner to the TD Garden rafters until opening night. But we got to see a version of the new banner in all its glory on Friday.

So simple, yet so perfect. The actual banner the Celtics raise will be a bit bigger, but it was nice to see a preview of it on Friday.

Arrival attire from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

In another power move, Tatum arrived at TD Garden rocking a t-shirt with his own face on it. It was an image of Tatum with goggles on during Boston's celebration after winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. He had a Nike "Don't Stop Disbelieving" shirt on during the parade.

Brown's shirt had an even stronger message. His "State Your Source" shirt was a reference to the Tweet he posted at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who said sources had told him that Brown wasn't marketable because of his ego. Brown -- and NBA legend Isiah Thomas -- took exception to that comment.

Jaylen Brown in a "State Your Source" shirt during the Boston Celtics victory parade. Maddie Malhotra / Getty Images

Talking heads should know by now that Jaylen keeps receipts. ALL of the receipts.

Jaylen Brown fires back on "easy path" narrative

Brown aired plenty of his grievances throughout the year, and did so again in the brief ceremony at TD Garden ahead of Friday's parade.

Asked about the "easy path" narrative surrounding Boston's postseason run, Brown swatted it away like it was a Kyrie Irving layup attempt.

"Make it make sense. Make it make sense," he responded. "I don't really have a comment, we here."

Porzingis shows up with a WWE title belt

It's unclear if Tatum has let the Larry O'Brien trophy out of his grasps since Monday night. But Kristaps Porzingis had a different way to show that he was a champ on Friday: By rocking a WWE title belt.

Kristaps Porzingis wears the "Celtics Title Belt" during the Celtics victory parade through Boston. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

It looks good on Porzingis, as will the championship ring he receives from the Celtics in the fall. The 7-foot-2 big man was having a blast on Friday, both throwing out drinks to fans and enjoying a few that were sent his way. He is a full Bostonian at this point.

Players signed some gear from the duck boats

Sip-sized libations weren't the only thing flying through the air on Friday. Many fans sent hats, shirts, and even a few basketballs at players to sign. Many of them obliged, giving those lucky fans a unique souvenir from a very special day in Boston sports.

Derrick White fixed his smile

Derrick White got his chiclets fixed after his face-crunching save of a loose ball in Game 5, and he was all smiles throughout the parade on Friday.

Derrick White of the Celtics during the 2024 championship parade through Boston. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Paul Pierce brought his own Larry O'Brien trophy

Former Boston Celtics champion Paul Pierce holds up the Larry O'Brien trophy during the 2024 Celtics victory parade. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Members of the 2008 championship Celtics were invited to participate in Friday's parade, including Paul Pierce. Like Tatum, he didn't let his Larry O'Brien trophy leave his side.

Joe Mazzulla was a mad man

Were we expecting anything less from the Celtics head coach? The Rhode Island native has been living the dream these last few days, and he was really into Friday's parade. He was banging on his duck boat for most of the morning, and at one point he jumped out and starting high-fiving fans.

Joe Mazzulla jumped out the window of his duck boat, ran through the streets hyping everyone up, then somehow jumped back into the duck boat even on a torn meniscus pic.twitter.com/3MBSKZ5wGU — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 21, 2024

Not bad for a guy with a torn meniscus.

Mike Gorman got to enjoy another championship parade

Mike Gorman retired following the first round after spending 43 years as the voice of the Boston Celtics. It was only fitting that the broadcaster got to be on a duck boat and part of another parade to close out his incredible career.

That Kyrie Irving sign

One of the best parades through Boston came back in 2004 when the Boston Red Sox ended an 86-year championship drought. They came back from a 3-0 hole against the Yankees in the ALCS, and fans were feeling the buzz from that series even after the Red Sox had swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

One fan that morning had a sign that read "Jeter is playing golf today. This is better." That sign got a ton of exposure after Manny Ramirez got a hold of it and carried it for most of the parade.

On Friday, a Celtics fan recreated that sign with Kyrie Irving's name in place of Derek Jeter's.

Well done sir. Well done.

Wyc's closing message

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Banner 18 was the Celtics' goal for a while. Owner Wyc Grousbeck said they'll enjoy this title for a while -- adding that he still has a ring to design -- but the focus is quickly shifting toward winning Banner 19.

"Let's go get another one," he said.