Celtics Mock Draft roundup: Who will Boston take at No. 35?

BOSTON -- Brad Stevens is heading into his third NBA Draft as president of basketball ops. for the Boston Celtics, and he's yet to make a selection in the first round. Barring a trade between now and Thursday, that streak will continue.

The Celtics currently possess one second-round pick (35th overall) at the 2023 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Stevens traded away the team's first-round pick (which is 29th overall) to Indiana as part of last summer's package that brought Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to Boston.

The Celtics received their current pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, who got it from the Atlanta Hawks, via the L.A. Clippers, via the Detroit Pistons, via the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Could that pick change hands once again? Perhaps. The rumor mill is churning with reports that the Celtics are looking to move into the first round, as well as attempting to alleviate the logjam at guard. Most believe the Celtics are trying to beef up their frontcourt and add to the depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams.

They could potentially do that with the 35th pick, though that player would likely need a few years to become a true NBA talent. However, players like Draymond Green, DeAndre Jordan, P.J. Tucker, and Carlos Boozer were all taken with the 35th selection.

So there is talent to be had early in the second round, and if the Celtics end up using the pick, here is who the mock drafters like landing in Boston:

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Andre Jackson Jr., G/F, UConn

Sources say the Celtics have explored trades involving this selection and point guard Payton Pritchard to move up into the first round. But as The Boston Globe reported on Monday, the Celtics remain high on Pritchard, so he's viewed as a valuable trade chip. If Boston stays put, UConn's Jackson could slide into the rotation nicely as a versatile defender who provides intangibles on offense.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee

Sean Deveney, Heavy: Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Indiana

Polished, pure power forward who could give the Celtics minutes off the bench in the short term.

NBADraft.net: Colby Jones, SG, Xavier

A poised guard with versatility to defend and hit the 3 ball when left open



Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Andre Jackson Jr., G/F, UConn

While teams acknowledge Jackson's shooting woes, scouts have still found a way to love his athleticism, passing and intangibles for a unique two-way playmaker role.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama

It'd be a stunner to see Clowney fall out of the first -- much less to No. 35 -- particularly in a class short on bigs. But in this mock he does indeed slip to No. 35, where Boston scoops him up as a developmental piece with room to grow behind Robert Williams.

Kyrsten Peek, Yahoo Sports: Amari Bailey, G, UCLA

Bailey helped himself during the NBA Draft Combine after showing NBA scouts and executives how productive he can be as a facilitator and not just as an offensive weapon off the ball. His outside jump shot still needs improvement, but he's worked out well for teams and has a competitive edge with how hard he plays every time he hits the court and his burst in transition.

Kyle Irving, The Sporting News: Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga