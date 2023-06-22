Celtics Mock Draft roundup: Could C's add another Marcus with 25th overall pick?

BOSTON -- In addition to landing Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday night, the Celtics also received a 2023 first-round pick (and a 2024 first-rounder) as part of their return for Marcus Smart.

Brad Stevens is now slated to make a first-round selection for the first time of his career as president of basketball ops. Stevens traded away his previous two first-round picks (first for Al Horford in 2021 and then for Malcolm Brogdon in 2022), leaving many to wonder if he just didn't like drafting.

Now Stevens pretty much has to, considering the hefty salaries of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (we think), and Porzingis that will soon fill the Boston ledger. Rookies are a cheap way of filling some voids on the roster, and the Celtics are going to need some inexpensive talent (heck, just bodies) over the next few years.

Stevens and the Celtics are now set to pick 25th overall Thursday night, a spot that doesn't exactly scream "stud player." Some of the most notable 25th picks over recent years include Immanuel Quickley, Clint Capela, and MarShon Brooks. The Celtics initially drafted Brooks before sending the Providence product to Brooklyn, and before that, drafted Tony Allen at No. 25 in 2004.

With Wednesday's trade, mock drafters are scrambling to re-mock their drafts to include the Celtics. Here are some players they believe could end up in Boston with the team's first-round pick, including another "Marcus" who sounds like he could fill Smart's old role nicely.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

The Celtics made a massive trade on Wednesday night, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards plus this pick and a 2024 Warriors first-rounder from the Grizzlies for their longest-tenured player and leader, Marcus Smart. It's a bittersweet deal for Boston to lose Smart but Porzingis adds a vital, versatile skill set to the frontcourt. And as I previously reported, Brad Stevens had been looking for a pick in this range. He should go for a player like O-Max, who as a multipositional defender who won't stop hustling could help replenish what they lost by trading Smart.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Sasser has a real trio of skills that will give him a strong chance to stick in the NBA. He's a terrific defender who should excel in a drop-coverage scheme. He's a great ballhandler whose game could be opened to an even greater level by the increased space within driving lanes. And he's a terrific shooter who should be able to space the floor for stars. On top of that, Sasser is tough in the way that you want to buy into when it comes to smaller guards in an NBA that is getting bigger across the perimeter. The goal for Sasser should be to become the next era's Patrick Beverley. Make spot 3s, hit the occasional pull-up, continue to develop as a passer and be an elite defensive pest at the point of attack .



Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Indiana

Big men who don't shoot 3-pointers don't pop off the page as definite first-rounders, and yet Jackson-Davis by most measures appears to be an anomaly. He's a dominant interior scorer and rebounder who shows great touch and makes great plays as a passer, and there is optimism in NBA circles that he will in time develop into a floor-spacer.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Jeff Howard, F, Michigan

Jett Howard was considered a top-20 prospect at one point, but there are red flags that complicate his current draft stock, including a lack of rebounding, playmaking and defense—all absences that translate to a shot-making-or-bust prospect.

Still, with a valued, translatable skill set for off-ball scoring, his draft range is wide, likely from Nos. 15-30.

Bryan Kalbrosky, Bleacher Report: Kobe Brown, F, Missouri

Missouri's Kobe Brown was coached by Phil Pressey, who recently joined Boston's coaching staff under head coach Joe Mazzulla. After trading away Marcus Smart, Brown could provide some of the same physicality Smart had on defense.

Brown averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.5 percent on 3-pointers last season. He also added 1.5 steals per game and was named First-Team All-SEC in 2023.

He is one of just four players in SEC history to record at least 500 defensive rebounds, 100 steals and 50 blocks.