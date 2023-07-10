Celtics reportedly attended John Wall's workout in Las Vegas over the weekend

BOSTON -- It appears the Celtics are looking to boost their guard depth after trading away Marcus Smart last month. Boston was one of the teams to attend a private workout held by five-time All-Star John Wall in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The Portland Trail Blazers also attended Wall's workout on Sunday, according to Iko.

Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) July 9, 2023

Wall, 32, is hoping to land a new contract after playing for the L.A. Clippers last season. The former No. 1 overall pick by the Wizards in 2010 was one of the NBA's elite point guards from 2013-2017 -- when he made five straight All-Star teams -- before injuries derailed his career.

Wall played in 34 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 11.4 points off 41 percent shooting to go with 5.2 assists per game. He made just three starts for Los Angeles and averaged 22.2 minutes per game. He was traded to the Rockets (whom he played for during the 2020-21 season) but was waived by Houston in February.

Availability is the biggest issue with Wall recently, as he's played in just 74 games over the last four seasons. He missed the entire 2019-20 campaign with a ruptured Achilles and then sat out the 2021-22 season while with the Rockets.

The Celtics currently have Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White atop their depth chart at guard, with Payton Prichard and the recently signed Dalano Banton slotted behind them. Boston's interest in Wall could just be exploratory, in case Brad Stevens ends up trading away Brogdon at some point this offseason.