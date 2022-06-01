Celtics inspiring young basketball players in Boston area

BOSTON - Boston basketball fans are buzzing. Fans are ecstatic for the NBA Finals, and already enjoying the rivalries right here.

"Even though Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart are great players I just think the Warriors are a better team," said 8th grader Sophia McClendon, who's cheered for the Warriors since she moved to Massachusetts.

But for a lot of these young athletes, their admiration isn't only for what they see on the court.

"I like to see how they act and what they donate to and who they care for. They always give back to the community," said 16-year-old Chris Bianco.

Many of these AAU teammates were toddlers the last time the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals. Now, they're true fans - and have their own passion for the game as players themselves.

"We haven't been in the finals in a long time, I was three!" said Cortney Howell.

These players draw inspiration from what they share in common with this Celtics team.

"We have a lot of guards on our team. They aren't too big and we're not. We've got to be a defensive team and play together," said 16-year-old Alex Wilkins.

Young fans watch the pros with wonder, we all do. But little do these teenagers know, for their biggest fans - the real magic happens right here in local gyms.

"Being that I played and now that my daughter is interested in the game, it gives me an opportunity to really bond with her. It's so rewarding. Seeing your kid out there doing what you did and actually enjoying it and wanting to get better. It's been a great experience for both of us," said Andre McClendon proudly.