Celtics fans confident ahead of NBA Finals "this is our year"

BOSTON - Banner 18... just within reach! A confident Celtics Nation is making their predictions ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

"Finish this sentence: Celtics in...," reporter Tiffany Chan asked. "Four!" said Hunter Biggs. "They swept them in the regular season so nothing's going to change."

Take it from Biggs who just flew into Boston from El Paso, Texas. No love for the Dallas Mavericks from this Texan. "I just think the right pieces are here now. It's time," he said.

Celtics superfan

Other C's fans are a bit more superstitious. "We haven't won anything yet! Until we win Banner 18, I'll be confident enough as a fan. As a die hard," Lynsdale Ford told WBZ-TV.

Boston Celtics fan Lynsdale Ford ahead of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Game 7 against the Miami Heat outside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on May 29, 2023. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

On game nights at TD Garden, Ford transforms into the unofficial Celtics hype man - decked out in a green blazer and top hat.

For the last 20 years, the Celtics super fan has rarely missed a home game and you can count on him being the loudest in Section 6.

"People always ask me what do the Boston Celtics do for you," Ford said. "The Boston Celtics gives me what money can't buy!!"

The excitement, camaraderie, and the hunger for a championship win.

"This is our year, especially if Porzingis is healthy, this is our year," said another confident Celtics fan outside of the Garden.

Kyrie Irving returns to Boston

And not for nothing but having Kyrie Irving back in Boston makes this series extra exciting. "He's out of here and we get to show him if he stayed here, he could've got a banner," Biggs explained.