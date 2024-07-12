Who is the biggest threat for the Celtics in the Eastern Conference?

BOSTON -- After the Celtics raise their championship banner on opening night in a few months, they'll put last year behind them and look to become the NBA's first repeat champ since 2018. But the rest of the Eastern Conference has been loading up to try and keep Boston from having that opportunity.

The Celtics finished 14 games ahead of the second-place Knicks in the East last season and had New York's number all year. So the Knicks went out and made a big splash on the wing to help defend against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Sixers, who were a play-in team and 17 games behind Boston in the East, did something similar.

Tatum has seen what Boston's Eastern Conference competition has done this offseason, but he doesn't sound worried. While sitting down with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero on the 7pm in Brooklyn show, Tatum expressed some supreme confidence in Boston's chances to repeat next season.

Tatum wasn't dismissing the competition he and Boston will face next season, just pointing out that the Celtics are the team to beat in 2024-25.

"I mean, it's twofold. I see all the changes and people switching teams, and obviously teams are getting better," said Tatum. "And that's every offseason. You've got to have an appropriate fear or respect for your opponent, right? You don't ever want to disrespect who you're playing.

"But with that being said, it's like, we won," added Tatum. "When you win a championship, you get to talk how you want to talk. They gotta go through us."

Melo loved that -- and wants more of that attitude from Tatum. And Tatum is right to feel that way, with 12 of the 15 members of the title team (including all of the top 8) returning to defend Boston's crown. Kristaps Porzingis will miss a good chunk of time to start the season, but the Celtics are still in a great position to make it back-to-back banner seasons.

Here's a look at the teams that will be looking to go through the Celtics, and what they've done so far this offseason.

The Real Threats

New York Knicks: The Knicks made the biggest moves of any Eastern Conference teams. They traded five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby to a $212 million deal. That's an incredibly gifted defensive duo that could potentially give Tatum and Brown fits next season and beyond. It was Anunoby's arrival at the deadline that really flipped things for New York last season, as the Knicks went 22-3 when he was in action.

Jalen Brunson emerged as a legit MVP candidate as he averaged 28.7 points per game last year, and if it wasn't for a rash of injuries late in the year, the Knicks likely would have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and put up a pretty good fight against Boston.

The Celtics had their number last year, going 4-1 in their regular season meetings. But the Knicks will be atop the list of potential Celtics slayers throughout the 2024-25 season.

Philadelphia 76ers: The 76ers added Paul George to go with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and that should elevate them to contender status. The Celtics have been the big brother to the Sixers for years, but George gives them a guy who can make a lot of things happen whether he's on or off the ball.

The biggest question is whether or not Embiid and George will be healthy come playoff time. If the Sixers are at full strength, they could give the Celtics a battle.

Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks still have loads of talent at the top in Giannis and Damian Lillard, and that duo should be much better in their second season together. And they really have to be, since the Bucks haven't added anyone of significance this offseason.

The Bucks are in danger of falling down to that next tier, but Giannis is always a threat to take over a playoff series so they remain a threat -- for now.

On The Rise

Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell remaining in Cleveland -- along with the team's top defense -- keeps the Cavs in the middle of the pack next season. We'll see if they're ready to take the next step with a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson, though there are some questions about the future of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers made a surprising run to the Conference Finals and put up a pretty good fight against Boston despite being swept. They can run anyone out of the gym on offense and kept Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin this offseason, but are still lacking on the defensive end.

Orlando Magic: The Magic had one of the best defenses in the league last season and that was before they went out and added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer. They will be an even tougher and peskier team next season, and if the Magic find a way to add some scoring punch in the backcourt, they could rise up to being a serious contender.

And the Heat...

The Miami Heat are only here because they're the Heat and a potential playoff meeting against a Jimmy Butler/Bam Adebayo-led team is always worrisome. But while most of the East has made moves to bulk up their perimeter defense, Miami has re-signed Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith this offseason. While Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier can be scary on offense, they don't impose much fear from players on the defensive end.

It doesn't seem like the Heat will have the talent to stack up with the rest of the East. But with Pat Riley at the helm, we know that could change quickly.