Are Celtics set up to repeat as NBA champions? Steve Burton and Cedric Maxwell break down Boston's run to an NBA title, and Max explains why the Celtics are set up better for a repeat than the Denver Nuggets were. The two touch on Jayson Tatum's love for the Larry O'Brien trophy, Jaylen Brown's MVP performance, Joe Mazzulla's stellar coaching, and Payton Pritchard's ability to hit deep shots.