Celtics granted a $3.3 million DPE for Danilo Gallinari

BOSTON -- Celtics fans don't have a massive traded player exception or future first-round picks to steal attention away from the team on the floor this season, but a different kind of exception has entered the chat. That would be a disabled player exception, which the Celtics received on Monday.

The Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million DPE by the NBA after losing free agent signing Danilo Gallinari to a season-ending ACL injury over the summer. The amount is one-half of Gallinari's salary, and the Celtics must use the DPE by March 10.

While the exception is an asset and a way for Brad Stevens to add to the club this season, don't expect too much out of it. The exception will allow Boston to offer up a little more than veteran's minimum to someone on the open market, which may help if they look to add someone that other contenders are vying to sign.

It could help on the trade front as well, but the Celtics already own a few trade exceptions: A $5.9 million exception (from Dennis Schroder) that expires in February and a $6.9 million exception (Juancho Hernangomez) that expires on Jan. 19. The C's are much more likely to use those to assist on any trades.

The Celtics currently have all 15 roster spots occupied, but the DPE (and their TPEs) are a couple of extra avenues for Stevens to improve the roster should the need arise throughout the season.