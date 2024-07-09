Celtics announce new jersey patch partnership with Amica Mutual Insurance

BOSTON -- When the Boston Celtics raise a new championship banner to the TD Garden rafters at the start of the 2024-25 season, they'll do so with a new patch on their jerseys. It's part of a multi-year partnership with Amica Mutual Insurance, which the Celtics announced Tuesday.

The Amica logo will appear on the front of all Celtics jerseys and the company will now be designated "The Exclusive Auto, Home, and Life Insurance Partner of the Boston Celtics." Amica -- whose headquarters are in Rhode Island -- replaces Vistaprint, which had its logo on Celtics jerseys since 2020.

Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck had some fun with the new partnership at an event to announce the deal outside of TD Garden on Tuesday.

"You can basically say you're funding Jayson Tatum for like a couple of weeks. It's a great investment," Grousbeck joked in reference to the five-year, $315 million extension Tatum signed with Boston last week.

A look at the new Amica Insurance patch on the Boston Celtics jerseys. WBZ-TV

What Grousbeck is most pleased about with the partnership is Amica's plans in the community. Through the partnership, the Amica Companies Foundation will support the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation's effort to "improve access to high-quality early childhood education in underserved communities across New England."

"I'm impressed and gratified that you are going to take such a lead in our community efforts and we'll do those together," said Grousbeck. "That is the best part of sponsorships. Win or lose -- and it's hard to say lose when you keep winning -- summer or winter, the community continues and is really the heartbeat of the Celtics."

"Our goal is to leverage this partnership to make a real impact in New England," said Amica President and CEO Ted Shallcross. "We want more young people to receive a high-quality educational foundation that they can build on so they're ready when future opportunities come their way."

Celtics jerseys with the new Amica patch are expected to be available for purchase online and in stores beginning in the early fall.