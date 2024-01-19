Judge issues cease and desist ordering teachers to stop strike in Newton

NEWTON - A Superior Court judge has ordered the Newton Teachers Association (NTA) to cease and desist their strike, putting them at risk of being fined if they defy the order.

The NTA has to publicly state by 3 p.m. Sunday that the strike is canceled or else they could be found in contempt of court and face thousands in fines. Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

School was closed Friday in the district as teachers picketed outside city hall as negotiators worked on a deal behind closed doors. The teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.

"No teacher wants to be here," said Newton North High School teacher Denise Cremin. "This is a last resort, we felt we didn't have any other option."

The union is demanding better pay and a living wage for teaching assistants, some who start at $26,000 a year. They're also asking for more support staff and social workers to help students with mental health issues.

"You can't say to a student, 'Hey, so you can have a crisis on Friday cause that's when the social worker will be here,'" said behavioral therapist Caroline Thompson.

At city hall, hundreds rallied, calling out Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who said the city can't meet the union's salary demands without risking layoffs.

"Completely committed to our competitive salaries and no layoffs, we will not sign a contract that means layoffs in the city," said Fuller.

Students have been following the negotiations and many said they stand in solidarity with their teachers.

"It's an emotional moment," said student Roshan Karim. "Because at the end of the day, while I support the teachers wholeheartedly, they shouldn't have to be here."

"The NTA realizes that strikes come with disruption, but we believe the short term disruption is worth it to secure continued educational excellence for the students of Newton. We are dedicated to securing a contract that the students, parents, and educates of Newton need and deserve. Mayor Fuller can end the strike immediately by fairly addressing the issues we have been raising for years," the NTA said in a statement to WBZ TV.