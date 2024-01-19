Newton teachers say they had "no choice" but to strike to "send a message"

NEWTON - Newton teachers went on strike Friday and picketed outside closed schools as negotiations began on a new contract.

Ninety-eight percent of teachers voted to go on strike Thursday. The teachers said they've been working without a contract since the start of the school year and enough is enough.

"I don't want to be here. I want to be in my classroom. I want to be with my students. But we are left with no choice other than to be here to send a message," said teacher Denise Cremin. "It's very frustrating to have to use this as a last resort to help our students."

Teachers said they want competitive pay raises, social workers in every elementary school and a living wage for teaching assistants.

"It's very frustrating to see our colleagues in the teaching aid positions because they are an integral part of our community and we cannot do our jobs without them," said teacher Anna Tellado.

School and city leaders criticized the decision to strike, calling it disruptive and disappointing. Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the union may get fined.

"It's a terrible situation," said school committee chair Christopher Brezski. "Obviously, the teachers are not content with the offer we've put on the table. But we have to think about sustaining this organization."

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the city has given funding for a fair contract and that more money for schools will have to come from taxpayers.

"The adults belong at the negotiating table, the students belong in the classroom," said Fuller. "We should not, the [Newton Teachers Association] should not be putting kids in the middle."