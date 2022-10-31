Cats may be better emotional support animals than dogs for certain people

BOSTON -- When you think of emotional support animals, you often think of dogs. But cats may provide even greater comfort for some people.

Colleges and universities provide opportunities for students to relieve stress by spending time with an animal, usually a dog.

A new survey found that students and staff who exhibit the Big 5 emotionality traits, which are extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, and neuroticism, may be more interested in interacting with cats.

The researchers think that having high emotionality may cause people to respond passionately to more subtle cues like those displayed by cats.