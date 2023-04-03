Troopers catch accused drunk driver in swamp after Mass Pike crashes

CHARLTON - A Lowell man is facing a dozen charges including drunk driving after police say he hit multiple cars on the Mass Pike Sunday evening. Carlos Rodriguez, 33, is accused of driving under the influence of liquor even though his license was already suspended for OUI.

According to State Police, drivers called 911 just before 5:30 p.m. to report a gold Cadillac crashing into cars on the westbound side of the turnpike in Charlton and continuing to drive. Troopers tried to pull Rodriguez over but stopped to help another driver that crashed during their pursuit. The suspect then crashed his car and ran into the woods, witnesses said.

A Charlton homeowner called police when he saw a man running through his backyard. State Police said responding troopers chased Rodriguez into a swamp in the thick woods.

"Troopers ultimately caught up to him and, despite his putting up a struggle, subdued him and took him into custody in waist-deep water," State Police said.

According to police, Rodriguez smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He was briefly hospitalized after complaining of pain, but was released and taken to Dudley District Court to be arraigned Monday.

Carlos Rodriguez Massachusetts State Police

One passenger hit by Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for possible injuries, police said.

Rodriguez is facing 12 charges in total, including his second OUI Liquor offense, failing to stop for police, having an open container of alcohol in his car, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.