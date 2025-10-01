Caribbean cruise passengers upset itinerary was changed to Boston and Maine due to hurricanes

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship are in port in Boston attempting to take in the sights, despite being originally bound for the Caribbean. The Norwegian Escape changed course due to Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda. Passengers say they weren't given much notice.

"They didn't give us an itinerary change or anything 24 hours in advance, and it's very chaotic because people don't want to be here," said Adrian Miller, a Nassau native who didn't pack for this type of trip. "Then you tell us we have to call this 800-number? Hold on, we didn't sign up for this. We didn't pay for this. I understand there is a storm, but you should give people a preference to change to another trip at future date on a further notice."

Passengers told WBZ some of them didn't know until they arrived and were handed a piece of paper with the itinerary change. They say they were not updated about the change on their app either. They will now head from Boston to Portland and Eastport, Maine.

Norwegian Escape in Boston on October 1, 2025. CBS Boston

"They didn't really announce it. Some people didn't really know, which kind of sucked," said youngster Juliann Montague. "It's sad, but not that sad, because we would have been in hurricanes and we might have been in a lot of danger."

"I packed for the Caribbean. That's why I had to go buy this," said Jocelyne Nemorin pointing to her "Boston" sweatshirt. "Do you know how many layers I have? I have three or four layers?"

Cruise line on itinerary change

In a statement, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson had this to say:

"The safety and security of our guests, crew and the communities we visit are always a top priority. Due to the projected paths of Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic, the itineraries for Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Escape have been modified. Norwegian Aqua's current voyage, which departed New York City on Sept. 27, 2025 will no longer call to Bermuda, but instead will visit Portland, Maine; Boston; and St. John, New Brunswick. Norwegian Escape's Sept. 29, 2025 sailing, will no longer cruise to the Caribbean. Instead, she will call to Boston; Portland and Eastport, Maine; and is scheduled to call to Bermuda next week. We will continue to monitor the storms to ensure there are no impacts to the modified itineraries. Additional updates will be provided as appropriate."