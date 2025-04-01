Woman alleges caregiver stole thousands - and her wedding ring

Hopkinton police said an 85-year-old woman was robbed of $9,000 after her credit card was stolen by a woman working for an agency her family hired to provide round-the-clock care for her at Fairview Estates.

Woman allegedly stole from at least 16 victims

"She just is a robber, and that's how she really makes her money." Carol Messerschmitt said. "Shockingly surprising that she could get away with that."

According to the Attorney General's Office, Messerschmitt is not alone. She is one of at least 16 elderly victims whom 33-year-old Regina Henaku, of Leominster, targeted while posing as a professional caregiver in at least five facilities.

Henaku allegedly stole bank cards from older adults and went on a $28,000 spending spree. Henaku now faces a number of charges, including larceny, credit card fraud and identity fraud.

"This person was clearly just trying to profit as much as possible off of my mom and so many other seniors. It's just terrible," Messerschmitt's daughter Karen Lavery said. "She clearly went on a vacation, staying at hotels, eating out. She went to Best Buy and bought a lot of things at Best Buy."

Woman posed as her caregiver sister

Court documents say between August and November of 2024, Henaku posed as her sister to work as a nursing assistant, then allegedly stole credit cards from seniors to use for her own benefit. Police said she even lied about her identity when confronted by them.

"It was scary to think that somebody we didn't know, who was willing to steal from an 85-year-old person, had been alone with our mother," Lavery said.

The indictments state Henaku is connected to similar incidents of thefts in other towns, including Hudson, Holliston, Bedford and Framingham, all through the same outside care agency, Houseworks. The company has not responded to requests for comment.

Messerschmitt, who soon turns 86, said her wedding ring of 50 years is also missing, and she can't understand why people target the elderly.

"Get help. ... She's stealing, but why is she stealing?" Messerschmitt said.

Regina Henaku now faces charges that include larceny, credit card fraud and identity fraud. She will remain in custody until her arraignment on April 8.

