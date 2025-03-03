Carcinogens found in popular synthetic braiding hair products, Consumer Reports study shows

A new report says 10 popular brands of braiding hair have cancer-causing agents in them. The findings are particularly alarming within the African American community, where research has been limited in these hair add-ons.

For Andrea Swain, a trip to Salon Monet on Newbury Street in Boston is more than a place for a new style, it's a cultural tradition. "I've been getting my hair done since I was five years old," Swain said. "It has cultural significance it's been one of the safe places for Black women to grow, to connect and to really take care of ourselves."

According to Consumer Reports, synthetic hair products widely used especially among women of African descent, are linked to cancer.

A study tested 10 popular synthetic brands. Carcinogens were found in 100% of the samples, lead was present in nine out of 10 products, and volatile organic compounds were detected in all products.

"It's heartbreaking," Swain said. "And to know that something that I'm paying for is damaging my health is problematic."

Concerns about artificial braiding hair

"This is a product that was brought to our attention during conversations with Black women when we asked them 'what are you the most concerned about?'" said James Rogers with Consumer Reports. "Artificial braiding hair came to the top of the list."

Rogers recommends users choose their products wisely.

"We don't recommend stop using the products because we know they are important culturally," Rogers said. "What we do say is be aware that there is a potential problem with these products."

Rogers suggests reducing time between braiding events, but it's easier said than done. Synthetic hair products are a billion-dollar industry.

"It's really hurtful"

Salon Monet owner Shellee Mendes says these dangers could cast a wide net.

"People who do it for a lifetime are really suffering from the harsh chemicals. It's really hurtful to me, to my clients, to the Black industry," Mendes said.

Mendes prides herself on using healthy hair products, hoping women prioritize companies and businesses that do the same. "Call the distributors out that are selling these products," said Mendes.

Consumer Reports urges users to report issues to the FDA.