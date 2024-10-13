2 dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bedford, NH

Carbon monoxide suspected culprit in two New Hampshire deaths

Carbon monoxide suspected culprit in two New Hampshire deaths

Carbon monoxide suspected culprit in two New Hampshire deaths

By Samantha Chaney

BEDFORD, N.H. - A man and a woman are dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said.

A granddaughter found the couple and called emergency services. Bedford, New Hampshire, Police and Fire departments responded to the Pulpit Road home just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a 79-year-old couple dead in the home.

Police have not identified the victims, and police said the incident is not suspicious. A medical examiner has not confirmed the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said residents should have carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, test them monthly and change the batteries during daylight saving time changes. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless gas. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, or loss of consciousness.