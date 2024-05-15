Car crashes through front of Massachusetts nail salon

Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into nail salon in Saugus

SAUGUS - A car crashed into the front of a nail salon in Saugus Wednesday morning, sending the driver to the hospital.

It happened at the Lavanda Salon on Route 1 just before 10 a.m. After the car was removed from the salon and towed away, crews remained on the scene, scooping up broken glass and bricks. A building inspector has been called in.

A car crashed into the front of the Lavanda nail salon on Route 1 on May 15, 2024. CBS Boston

Those inside felt the building shake

There were nail technicians and customers inside at the time but no one was hurt. Those who were inside told WBZ TV they felt the building shake and were terrified as the car smashed through the wall.

"What I'm surprised is that often, we don't have a lot of injuries when the vehicle is completely in the building like that," said Mike Zaccaria of Action Emergency Management. "So it's lucky, just fate, that everybody walked away from this."

Driver taken to the hospital

The driver of the car was rescued by first responders and taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

It's unclear how the crash happened.