Boston Police, Fire search for car in water in Seaport

Boston Police search for car in water in Seaport

BOSTON - Boston Police and firefighters are searching for a car that went into the water off the Seaport late Sunday night.

Police told WBZ-TV the car "hit multiple things in the shipyard and entered the water at the end of the Dry Dock."

There's no word yet on the driver's condition or if anyone else was in the car.

Divers searched the water through the night into Monday morning.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.