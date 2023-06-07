Car crashes into Salem pet grooming business
SALEM - No animals were injured when a car crashed into a pet grooming business on Boston Street in Salem on Tuesday.
The driver of the blue Toyota Corolla had minor injuries. No one inside Laundro-Mutt was hurt.
Although there is damage inside, the business will be approved to reopen once the city building inspector gives the OK. No charges have been filed.
