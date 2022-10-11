Watch CBS News
Local News

Cape Cod YMCA pool to stay closed during investigation into chemical exposure that hospitalized 7 kids

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Cape Cod YMCA pool still closed after chemical exposure hospitalized 7 kids
Cape Cod YMCA pool still closed after chemical exposure hospitalized 7 kids 00:29

BARNSTABLE -- The pool at the Cape Cod YMCA will stay closed for at least the rest of the week. On Friday, seven kids became violently ill within seconds of getting into the water. 

The kids were rushed to the hospital for chemical exposure and one of the children ended up in critical condition. All seven are expected to be OK. 

On Monday, the president of the YMCA Cape Cod said they were cleared to reopen the pools on Friday evening but they will stay closed until Friday. 

"Out of an abundance of caution and after hours of deliberation, our team has decided to exercise the highest level of caution while we continue to investigate the cause," said President Stacie Peugh. 

On Friday, the YMCA will announce when the pool will reopen. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 10:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.