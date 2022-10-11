Cape Cod YMCA pool to stay closed during investigation into chemical exposure that hospitalized 7 kids

BARNSTABLE -- The pool at the Cape Cod YMCA will stay closed for at least the rest of the week. On Friday, seven kids became violently ill within seconds of getting into the water.

The kids were rushed to the hospital for chemical exposure and one of the children ended up in critical condition. All seven are expected to be OK.

On Monday, the president of the YMCA Cape Cod said they were cleared to reopen the pools on Friday evening but they will stay closed until Friday.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after hours of deliberation, our team has decided to exercise the highest level of caution while we continue to investigate the cause," said President Stacie Peugh.

On Friday, the YMCA will announce when the pool will reopen.