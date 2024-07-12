Cape Cod Bridge Project receives $1 billion for replacement of Sagamore Bridge

CAPE COD - Plans to replace the Sagamore Bridge will move forward, thanks to a $1 billion grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Bridge Investment Program (BIP).

The Cape Cod Bridge Project

"This is a game-changing award for Massachusetts. We've never been closer to rebuilding the Cape Cod Bridges than we are right now. This funding will be critical for getting shovels in the ground," said Governor Maura Healey.

This comes after funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges was denied in January 2023, during the first round of the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program Grants.

The 85-year-old bridges connect about a quarter of a million people living on Cape Cod and 5 million annual visitors to Massachusetts. The bridges have been deemed structurally deficient, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have said replacing the bridges would be more efficient than repairing them.

In January 2024, the Biden Administration pledged $372 million to replace the Sagamore Bridge as part of a $5 billion infrastructure investment. With the addition of the BIP grant, the Sagamore Bridge now has $1.72 billion of dedicated federal funds. The state has also pledged $700 million to the project. Estimates to rebuild both bridges hover at $4 billion.

Why is the state only replacing the Sagamore Bridge?

After initial efforts to replace both bridges failed, Healey has said the state will first focus on replacing the Sagamore Bridge, which sees slightly more traffic - and more accidents - than the Bourne Bridge.

During the summer months, miles-long backups often plague both bridges, and engineers have said the narrow lanes on the bridges don't meet current highway standards. New plans for the Sagamore Bridge include wider lanes, future rapid bus transit, and access across the Cape Cod Canal for bicycles, people with mobility devices and pedestrians.

"Replacing these aging bridges will bring immense economic, environmental, and social benefits to the region and the entire Commonwealth," said Sen. Ed Markey.

The Healey Administration has said replacing the bridges will have a big economic impact on Cape Cod, create construction jobs and ensure safe travel.

The bridges, which are federally owned and run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will transfer to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which will then own and operate the new bridges.

The exisiting Sagamore Bridge will stay in place during the construction of the new bridge to maintain traffic flow. Healey said the state would continue to seek federal grants for additional phases of the Cape Cod Bridge program, including the eventual replacement of the Bourne Bridge.