Watch CBS News
Local News

Endangered whales, sharks, hundreds of dolphins spotted in protected waters off Cape Cod

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Endangered whales, sharks, hundreds of dolphins spotted in protected waters off Cape Cod
Endangered whales, sharks, hundreds of dolphins spotted in protected waters off Cape Cod 00:31

BOSTON – Marine life researchers took to the air to get a look at what's happened off the New England coast.

Scientists with New England Aquarium took a series of pictures over the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument about 150 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

It's the only marine national monument in the U.S. Atlantic.

During last month's flight, researchers captured images of dolphins, sharks, whales and more.

On Thursday, the aquarium's associate vice president of ocean conservation science will testify at a congressional hearing focusing on protecting ocean spaces and marine life. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 12:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.