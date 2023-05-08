Endangered whales, sharks, hundreds of dolphins spotted in protected waters off Cape Cod

BOSTON – Marine life researchers took to the air to get a look at what's happened off the New England coast.

Scientists with New England Aquarium took a series of pictures over the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument about 150 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

It's the only marine national monument in the U.S. Atlantic.

During last month's flight, researchers captured images of dolphins, sharks, whales and more.

On Thursday, the aquarium's associate vice president of ocean conservation science will testify at a congressional hearing focusing on protecting ocean spaces and marine life.