Cape Cod Canal reopens after endangered right whales spotted

BOURNE - The Cape Cod Canal is back open after a whale sighting prompted its closure early Sunday.

Vessels traveling through the waterway were delayed both Sunday and Monday morning until the canal reopened at 9:30 a.m.

The decision from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came after a patrol boat spotted a whale just outside the canal at 8:45 a.m. Three whales in a pod were then identified as North Atlantic Right Whales.

Park Ranger Samantha Gray told WBZ, "Based on what was found, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the canal traffic a little before noon."

That's because the whales are listed as endangered by the federal government. Less than 350 of them are left in the wild.

Regina Asmutis-Silvia, Senior Biologist and Executive Director of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation for North America says the population continues to decline. "There's only an estimated 70 breeding females left in the entire population," Asmutis-Silvia said.

The marine conservation group, based out of Plymouth, works to protect the mammals. Asmutis-Silvia said closing the canal is important to protect the endangered whales. "It's not unprecedented for them to come here, and vessel strikes are one of the two biggest threats for the species," she added.

The news brought nearby residents like Diane Jordan of Plymouth who walks the canal, out looking for the whales. "I didn't hear about it until last night," said Jordan. "Beautiful animals to see."

Jordan said she's seen the right whales before near the canal. "They were at the east end about two years ago, it was pretty exciting," she said.

Asmutis-Silvia says it's common for the endangered species to be seen this time of year. "Late winter and early Spring, Cape Cod Bay is a known foraging area," she said.

The whales eat in the area before heading towards Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

"If they're figuring out this is a short cut to get there... it's possible this is a way for them to get to point A to point B," said Asmutis-Silvia.

That's why she says it's important to shut the canal down when the whales are traveling through, as groups like the WDC work to protect the whales.

"As the water warms up and food shifts, they're going to new places where protections aren't in place. It's putting them at risk for accidental entanglements and vessel strikes," Asmutis-Silvia said.

The whales were last seen near Hog Island outside the canal Monday morning around 6:45 a.m.

If you see a whale, you can contact the U.S. Coast Guard on radio Channel 16. If you're not on a boat, call NOAA, northeast region, at 978-585-8473.