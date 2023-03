CAPE COD — Watch out for the whales!

Three right whales closed the Cape Cod Canal Sunday as they made their way through the waterway.

The US Coast Guard Northeast announced the closure for all vessel traffic on Sunday afternoon, extending it through the evening on Sunday night.

#happeningnow - The @CorpsNewEngland has closed the Cape Cod Canal to all vessel traffic, due to the spotting of three right whales in the canal.#News #CapeCod #USACE — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) March 5, 2023