Two people walk away from Cape Cod plane crash

MARSTONS MILLS -- Two people were on a plane that crashed on Cape Cod Wednesday afternoon. They were both able to walk away from the plane uninjured.

Investigators say the plane crashed off the end of the runway after landing at Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills.

The FAA is now investigating what caused the plane to crash.