Cannabis reform bill passes Massachusetts Legislature. Here's what it would change.

Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday passed "An Act Modernizing the Commonwealth's Cannabis Laws" - a bill that will change how marijuana is regulated in the state.

The legislation overhauls the state's Cannabis Control Commission, changes rules about licenses for business owners and doubles the amount of pot an adult can buy or possess.

The bill will become law if it signed by Gov. Maura Healey.

Cannabis Control Commission changes

The embattled Cannabis Commission is set to shrink from five members to three under the new bill. All will be appointed by the governor, a change from the current system where the attorney general and treasurer also have a say in appointees.

Current commission chair Shannon O'Brien was suspended in 2023 and then fired by Treasurer Deb Goldberg for allegedly making racially insensitive comments. O'Brien denied the accusations, and was reinstated last fall by a judge who said she was wrongly removed.

The current commissioners will all be removed once the bill becomes law.

Raising the license cap

The bill will let cannabis business owners hold six licenses instead of three.

"By increasing the cap, business owners are able to spread overhead costs across more stores," House and Senate leadership said in a statement.

The legislation will also create a "delinquent" list of cannabis businesses that have not paid their debts to other cannabis businesses, and prevent them from doing business with others until their debt is paid off.

Marijuana possession limits in Massachusetts

For cannabis users, the most notable change in the bill is that it would increase the amount of pot someone in Massachusetts can buy or possess for recreational use from one ounce to two ounces.

For those under 21 years old who are caught illegally possessing marijuana, they would need to have at least three ounces instead of two to be subjected to a civil penalty or participation in a drug awareness program.

The proposed reforms come months after a law enforcement group sounded alarms about the reliability of cannabis products in Massachusetts. The New England Narcotic Officers Enforcement Association said its tests showed that THC percentages are being inflated, and alleged dispensaries are "ripping off the consumer."