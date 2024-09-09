Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Chair Shannon O'Brien fired

BOSTON - Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Chair Shannon O'Brien has been fired. The announcement comes one year after State Treasurer Deb Goldberg suspended her due to accusations of "racially, ethnically and culturally insensitive statements."

O'Brien was appointed to a five-year term in 2022 and has always denied the allegations.

Goldberg said the move to fire O'Brien came after more than 20 hours of meetings, reviewing hundreds of pages of testimony, and evaluating case law and policies.

"Gross misconduct"

"The Chair committed gross misconduct and demonstrated she is unable to discharge the powers and duties of a CCC commissioner," Goldberg said in a statement Monday. "I do so with deep regret because she has a long history of public service, and when appointed I anticipated she would lead the Commission capably and in an appropriate manner. I expect my appointee's actions to be reflective of the important mission of the CCC and performed in a manner that incorporates the standards of professionalism required in today's work environment."

Last year, Goldberg claimed O'Brien made an insensitive reference to a person of Asian heritage during a commission meeting. Outside investigators were called in when Goldberg claimed other staffers made allegations against O'Brien about her behavior and a hostile work environment.

O'Brien sued Goldberg last September, saying she wrongfully removed her from her position.

"There are no grounds for removal"

In a statement Monday, O'Brien's counsel Max Stern said the decision, "whitewashes the unequivocal evidence that would lead any reasonable and fair fact-finder to conclude that there are no grounds for removal and would immediately reinstate her to steer the rudderless the CCC shipwreck."

Stern said Goldberg denied O'Brien a public hearing where she could have restored her reputation.

"Treasurer Goldberg's interpretation of a fair hearing is akin to the secret trials employed by autocratic regimes," Stern said in the statement. "But the Treasurer should understand that the sunlight is the best disinfectant, and Chair O'Brien's pursuit of truth and justice for the Commonwealth and CCC will prevail."