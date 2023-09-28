Suspended Cannabis Control Commission chair Shannon O'Brien sues State Treasurer Deb Goldberg claiming wrongful suspension

BOSTON - The suspended chair of the state's Cannabis Control Commission has sued State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, saying she was wrongfully removed from her position.

In her lawsuit, Shannon O'Brien claimed Goldberg doesn't have the authority to suspend her and hasn't shown any justification. O'Brien also claimed there's a history of commission members making up allegations to get someone removed.

O'Brien was suspended two weeks ago for what was described as "several serious allegations made about the chair's behavior."

WBZ TV has reached out to Goldberg for a response.