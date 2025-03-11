"It's like having a schoolyard bully," says one woman who moved from Canada to Massachusetts

Trade tensions playing out between the U.S. and Canada have one Wellesley family caught in the middle.

Unwelcome in her adopted country

Jennifer Bassett moved to Massachusetts from Toronto, Canada, more than a decade ago, but now she feels unwelcome.

"We always thought of the U.S. as friends, right? Even when we moved here, it was like moving just next door," said Bassett.

Bassett and her family have built their lives here, but the strain that tariffs have put on U.S.-Canada relations has changed their perspective.

"I just feel wrong living here now; it's made it uncomfortable. I shouldn't feel that way - there are great people here," said Bassett.

Bassett's biggest concern is for her aging parents, who still live in Canada.

"The feeling at home is we've always thought of them as friends and it's weird thinking of them as someone to, I guess, fear," said Bassett.

Fighting back

She has found her own way to fight back, by using a website to find Canadian alternatives to the products she usually buys. Still, no boycott can fix what she's feeling.

"The stuff that is said about my country, the lack of respect for the neighbors that have time and time again helped. It's like having a schoolyard bully," said Bassett.

Her family became U.S. citizens last year, but their initial pride in being American has now been cast in doubt.

"They should be proud to live here," said Bassett of her family.

Meanwhile. President Trump said he would raise tariffs on Canada, shaking markets with an intent to further increase tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. The same day, Commerce Secretary Lutnick said the increase wouldn't happen.

Mark Carney, the next prime minister of Canada, has also asserted his country's determination to fight against American tariffs and standing its ground.

Carney released a message saying in part, "The Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. So, the Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade as in hockey, Canada will win."

For Bassett, rising tensions among the North American neighbors is a painful reminder of how much has changed.

"I think he's exactly right," said Basset of Carney's remarks.