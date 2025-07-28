2 Massachusetts women killed in camper explosion in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Two women from Massachusetts were killed in a camper explosion at a popular campground in Maine over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Alesia Ventura-Large, 58, of Marlboro, and 58-year-old Nancy Pilsch of Leominster, were both severely burned in the explosion Saturday afternoon at the Powder Horn Campground on Cascade Road in Old Orchard Beach.

They were both rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they died on Sunday, according to the State Fire Marshal in Maine.

Two women died a day after a gas explosion in this camper at the Powder Horn Campground in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Maine Fire Masrhal

Pictures posted by the fire marshal's office on Facebook showed the extensive damage throughout the camper after the fire was put out.

Candle may have triggered explosion

"Initial findings indicate that LP gas had been leaking into and beneath the park model camper. The gas is believed to have ignited when one of the women lit a candle, triggering the explosion," the fire marshal's office said in a statement.

Two women died a day after a gas explosion in this camper at the Powder Horn Campground in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Maine Fire Masrhal

"As many of you know, a great tragedy has befallen our Powder Horn community. Sadly, the two guests involved have succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families," the campground said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said gas detectors should be installed in any living space where propane or natural gas tanks are used.

"These detectors can alert occupants to dangerous gas buildup and provide valuable time to evacuate or take safety precautions," the office said.

The campground has been family owned and operated for more than 50 years, according to its website. In a Facebook post Saturday, they thanked the Old Orchard Beach Police, Fire and Rescue "for their prompt and effective response" to the explosion.

Old Orchard Beach, Maine is about 100 miles north of Boston.