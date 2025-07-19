Cambridge street closures could last for months as condo complex is torn down, city says

Starting Saturday, the City of Cambridge, Massachusetts is shutting downs streets to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to structural concerns at the Riverview Condominiums on Mt. Auburn Street.

Sparks Street is closing between Brattle Street and Mt. Auburn Street and Mt. Auburn Street is closing between Lowell Street and Willard Street. These road segments and sidewalks will be closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The 71 and 73 buses will also be detoured. On Memorial Drive, the right westbound lane will be closed to traffic between Hawthorn Street and Gerrys Landing Road.

People who live inside the closure area will still have access, with the city saying they've already reached out to these residents.

The city said this could last for months as they continue demolition on Riverview Condominiums.

WBZ-TV first reported on the unsafe conditions at the Riverview Condominiums at 221 Mt. Auburn St. back in November. City officials said the building is not safe because of structural issues found during roof and drainage repairs.

All the residents, many of whom were seniors, moved out late last year. Many residents hoped they could one day return, but the city said the condo association concluded that fixing the building isn't feasible, and it will need to be taken down as soon as possible. They hope to have the demolition completed by the end of the year.

More information on the closures can be found on the City of Cambridge's website.