3rd suspect held without bail in Cambridge DPW worker's murder

A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty Cambridge, Massachusetts, Department of Public Works employee on the Fourth of July.

Moises Pimentel, 23, of Boston was charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, conspiracy, and evidence tampering. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf Tuesday in Cambridge District Court and he was ordered held without bail.

Pimentel is the third person charged in the murder of Xavier Bautista. Investigators said Bautista was killed around 4:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Moises Pimentel appears in Cambridge District Court on Sept. 22, 2026. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said previously Bautista was wearing his Cambridge DPW uniform when he "was confronted by multiple men wearing masks who shot and killed him." People walking in the area found him about an hour later between a parked car and curb in the area of Norfolk Street.

Rayquon Brown of Canton was arrested just over a week after the shooting and ordered held without bail. He is accused of acting as a lookout during the shooting. Giovani Arroyo was also previously arrested in connection to Bautista's murder.

According to Assistant District Attorney Caroline Evans, video footage and cellphone data were used to track down the three men, who were driving in a rented Dodge Ram.

Evans said that video cameras captured two men from the group allegedly disposing of evidence in a dumpster.

Pimentel is next due in court on Oct. 22.

Police unions in Cambridge said the deadly shooting was "directly related" to the removal of ShotSpotter technology, which was removed by the Cambridge City Council in May. Following Bautista's death, ShotSpotter was reactivated.