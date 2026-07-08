Cambridge community members demand answers after shooting death of DPW worker

Sadness, fear, and rage echoed in a packed Cambridge community meeting days after Xavier Bautista was shot and killed on the Fourth of July. The beloved DPW worker lay in the street for an hour before a pedestrian finally found him and called 911 around 5:30 a.m.

The frustrated victim's family and community members came with questions about their public safety and why gunshot detection sensors were shut down just months before the deadly shooting.

"My fiancé was killed at the same park he takes my son to. Is there a commitment that we can make today?" asked the victim's fiancée Demetris Grimsley.

ShotSpotter technology deactivated

The shooter was long gone, leaving residents questioning their sense of safety and what's being done to prevent violence.

Another concern raised is whether the city council's decision to stop using gunshot detection technology in May impacted response time. There used to be ShotSpotter coverage where the 32-year-old was found but it was deactivated.

Xavier Bautista CBS Boston

The police commissioner admitted the technology would have helped. "We can never be sure, but I think we would have been in a better position," said Commissioner Pauline Wells.

The City Council initially deactivated ShotSpotter over privacy concerns. The mayor and leaders say they hear the criticism.

"I understand that our policies have real life consequences," said Councilor Tim Flaherty. "The decisions that we make on the council impact the lives of the people in this room. I want you to know that I recognize and understand that."

"I know there's a lot of questions about public safety, about the use of technology, about ShotSpotter about the council's decisions, and I want to say those are important conversations," said Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

Family seeks justice

After the emotional meeting, the community surrounded the family as they went back to the spot where the father of a 5-year-old died, pleading for answers.

"Long live Xavier and justice for Xavier," said Grimsley.

The mayor says they are working to have a special meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the use of technology and how to give police the tools they need to solve crimes like Bautista's murder.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police.