ShotSpotter technology reactivated across city of Cambridge

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system has been reactivated in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. In May, the Cambridge City Council voted to stop using the technology over privacy concerns.

The decision comes after the shooting death of a city worker and concerns from the community about public safety. Xavier Bautista was shot and killed around 4:30 a.m. on July 4. The 32-year-old was found lying in the street near Norfolk and Broadway an hour later.

There was ShotSpotter coverage where Bautista was found, but the system was deactivated at the time. Two police unions said Bautista's death was "directly related" to the removal of the technology.

"The tragic shooting death of Cambridge city employee Xavier Bautista is compounded by the fact that there was no opportunity for the victim to receive emergency aid for approximately 60 minutes. This is directly related to the City Council's mandate removing Shot Spotter technology from deployment in Cambridge," the Cambridge Police Patrol Officers Association and Cambridge Police Superior Officers Association said in a statement after the shooting.

A community meeting was held days after the shooting where the victim's family and neighbors questioned why the gunshot detection sensors were shut down. Earlier this month, the Cambridge City Council voted to reinstate ShotSpotter.

On Monday, a Cambridge Police spokesperson said the system is now operational "across all previously covered areas of the city."

"The Cambridge Police Department (CPD) can confirm that ShotSpotter was reactivated for the Emergency Communications Center late Friday afternoon, August 14, and for the Cambridge Police Department this morning, August 17," said Cambridge Police Director of Communications Jennie Lopez.

A Canton man was arrested and charged with murder in Bautista's death.