Man shot and killed in Cambridge on July 4th, no arrests made

A man was shot and killed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 4th.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Broadway Street and Norfolk Street, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. A pedestrian found the man shot in the area around 5:30 a.m. and called 911.

First responders arrived to find that the man had died. He was identified as 32-year-old Xavier Bautista from Cambridge. The City of Cambridge said that Bautista worked in the Public Works Department and was off-duty at the time of the shooting. They described him as a "valued colleague" who was "beloved" by friends and family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved him. This is a tremendous loss, and our entire City grieves alongside his family, friends, and coworkers," the city said in a statement. "Gun violence has absolutely no place in our community. We are unwavering in our commitment to keeping Cambridge safe, and we will do everything in our power to support the investigation and ensure accountability."

No arrests have been made. Cambridge Police, the Middlesex DA's Office, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

"The City will continue to deploy every necessary resource and will fully support our law enforcement partners as they work to determine the circumstances associated with the shooting and to bring justice to those affected," Cambridge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or submit an anonymous tip.