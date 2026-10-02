Cambridge police justified in deadly shooting, body camera video shows man pointing gun at officer

Body camera video shows a man getting out of his car and pointing a gun at police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August before officers shot and killed him. Following an inquest, a judge ruled the officer's actions were justified.

Half a dozen shots rang out in Cambridge on Friday, Aug. 21, leaving 64-year-old William Woodworth dead. The police shooting prompted an investigation by the state.

Cambridge police were responding to a call for an idling car in a parking lot on Temple Street, when an interaction with one of the people involved turned deadly in less than 60 seconds.

Two officers were speaking with a man and woman while Officer Donald Conrad approached the driver in the car, later identified as Woodworth.

Conrad told state investigators in recorded interviews that this area is known for illegal drug activity.

"I saw the smoke coming out of the car as soon as he rolled down the windows. I say something to the extent of you can't be smoking crack in here," Conrad said. "I asked Mr. Woodworth if he could step out of the car and he kind of blows me off a little bit and I reiterate to do me a favor and step out of the car."

Body camera video released on Friday by the Middlesex district attorney showed Woodworth opening the car door while at the same time he reached under the driver's seat and pulled out a gun. On the driver's side of the car was Conrad's partner.

Body camera video from Cambridge police shows 64-year-old William Woodworth holding a gun before he was shot and killed by officers. Middlesex District Attorney

"And then the person came out the car and there was a firearm in my face," Officer David Kerns recalled. "I just got my hands up as fast as I could. I believe I grabbed like his forearm wrist area and I just … it's weird because time felt like it stood still but everything was happening so fast."

That's when Conrad fired several shots at Woodworth, and a third officer, James Nestor, fired a round as well.

"At that moment I was concerned that Officer Kerns was going to get shot point-blank. I guess I fell back on training. If there's a life in danger, there was a threat. We had to neutralize the threat in the moment," Nestor said.



"I'm worried he's going to blow my partner's head off. I already told him 'don't do that' or 'drop it.' That was the only de-escalation that was feasible at the moment or else Officer Kerns might not be here right now," Conrad said.

Cambridge police attempted medical aid to Woodworth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner said he died from five gunshot wounds.

Lethal force by Cambridge police was determined to be reasonable and justified by a judge.

All of the findings and videos from the inquest are public. Cambridge police say this helps show the public how and why the officers responded the way they did.