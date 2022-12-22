Watch CBS News
Cambridge Police seek suspect in bike assault

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police are looking for the public's help to identify a bicyclist they say attacked a woman at 5:45 Tuesday night.

cambridge-bike-assault-credit-cambridge-police-2-of-2.jpg
Cambridge Police are looking for a cyclist they say assaulted a woman. Cambridge Police Department

Police said the cyclist, describe as a 50-year-old white male wearing navy fleece, nearly hit a pedestrian crossing a crosswalk at Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street. When she asked him to watch where he was going, police said the man biked towards her hit her arms and legs cycled off. The woman was not seriously injured. 

The cyclist was riding without lights or a helmet.

Cambridge Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the department.

