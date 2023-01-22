Asian community mourns California shooting victims while gathering to celebrate Lunar New Year

BOSTON -- The joy and excitement of the Lunar New Year are being celebrated colorfully in the Boston area.

Hundreds packed Fo Guang Buddist Temple in Cambridge. But under some of the smiles, hearts were broken and thinking about the lives lost and the people injured in the Monterey Park mass shooting in California. As they performed their rich traditions through music, dance, and art, they are thankful to come together as a community and celebrate safely, unlike those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Emily Chen and Chad Toland took their daughter Evy. "I was thinking about it and you always hope that is not going to happen to you when you come to an event like this but it was on the back of my mind while I was here today," Chad said.

Folks attending the Lunar New Year celebration said they felt a sense of security having both the city's mayor and police commissioner present during the event.

"It's critically important and what happened in California is a tragedy. And we are really looking to strengthen our relationships with the faith community just so that they know we are here we are a resource, and we want people to feel safe to come out to these events and enjoy them and it's a tragedy," said Police Commissioner Christine Elow.

In Newton, the Chinese New Year was expressed through amazing crafts and artwork. This year they welcomed the year of the rabbit symbolizing longevity, prosperity, and above all peace in the days and months to come.

"The power of people and community. It was great to have the mayor and commissioner there coming out to support safety and community is important," Sue Inonig said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu released a statement saying:

"Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration of the year for many AAPI communities, symbolizing the strength of family & community to overcome any challenges.



We are devastated by yet another mass shooting in our country, this time at what should have been a joyous celebration. Our hearts go out to all the victims, their loved ones, and members of the AAPI community in Monterey Park and beyond, who are reeling from this senseless act of violence. Our national leaders must take action to protect our communities.



As Boston celebrates the Lunar New Year this week-with many events back in person for the first time in three years-we do so in solidarity with Monterey Park's families and communities."

